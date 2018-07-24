South Africa: Taxi Boss Killed in Alexandra in Latest Industry Murder

A 69-year-old taxi boss affiliated to the Alexandra, Randburg, Midrand and Sandton Taxi Association (Armsta) was shot and killed outside his house on Monday.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said an unknown number of gunmen approached the taxi boss when he was reversing out of his yard.

"He was shot and died instantly on the spot," Dlamini said.

He added that the motive for the shooting was unknown and that police were treating the matter as a priority.

This follows the killing of 11 people affiliated to the taxi industry in KwaZulu-Natal, who were ambushed by gunmen after attending the funeral of another taxi boss on Sunday. On Tuesday, police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the death toll had risen to 12 after one of the four critically injured men succumbed to his injuries.

National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole implemented a 72-hour action plan to track and trace the perpetrators in that shooting incident.

"General Khehla Sitole condemns in the strongest terms the senseless killing of eleven people associated to the Ivory Park Taxi Association in Gauteng," the National Police Commissioner's spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said in a statement over the weekend.

Source: News24