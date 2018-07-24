South Africa: Minister Ayanda Dlodlo Launches Public Service Graduate Recruitment Scheme, 25 Jul

press release

The Minister for the Public Service and Administration, Ayanda Dlodlo will launch the Public Service Graduate Recruitment Scheme at the University of Johannesburg, tomorrow Wednesday, 25 July, 2018. The Scheme was approved by Cabinet in December last year in response to the recommendation of the National Development Plan (NDP) that in order to achieve a professional public service, the State needs to be a Career of Choice, by attracting the best graduates and youth with potential to its employment service.

The Launch will be in a form of High level Dialogue with a number of stakeholders and will contribute to the rallying theme of the Nelson Mandela and Albertina Sisulu centenary celebrations: "Be the legacy: Celebrating the birth of a world icon and a life of service". As part of building the legacy, the dialogue will explore perspectives on Youth Development initiatives in the Public Service and interventions to promote the Public Service as a career of choice.

The NDP proffered for the introduction of a Formal Central Graduate Recruitment Scheme, to among others, achieve the following:

Strengthen the talent pipeline for the Public Service's future capacity especially in scarce occupations and critical areas of service delivery (Technical Skills and Specialist Professions);

Provide best-practice on existing graduate schemes in the public service and the principles for implementation across the public service;

Enhance the image and competitiveness and prestige of public employment in the labour market and to improve professionalism in the public service.

Among the invited participants in the seminar will be the various beneficiaries of various graduate programs in the public service, the current final year students and other young professionals with an interest in the Public Service.

Issued by: Department of Public Service and Administration