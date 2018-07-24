MDC Alliance is threatening post-election violence if it loses the July 30 polls, with its leader Mr Nelson Chamisa expecting nothing less than victory. The threat of violence was also issued by MDC-T youth assembly leader Mr Happymore Chidziva.

Messrs Chamisa and Chidziva threatened to unleash violence while speaking at a rally at Mkoba Stadium in Gweru on Sunday.

The country has experienced a very peaceful election period courtesy of the new administration led by President Mnangagwa that has been preaching peace and unity ever since it took over from Mr Robert Mugabe who resigned in November last year.

Addressing MDC-Alliance supporters at Mkoba Stadium on Sunday, Mr Chamisa said his party was winning the election, adding "in fact we have won this election . . . it is a delayed match yatakarova vanhu kare".

He went on to allege that Zanu-PF intended to rig the election and urged his supporters "to protect the vote".

"People want a credible election," he said. "Hakudyiwi rinopisa muno . . . mukaita zvokutamba ndinodira jecha muupfu, hamuridyi sadza iroro."

Mr Chamisa went on to outline some of the demands to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) by the MDC-Alliance, including the issue of the ballot paper.

In his address at the same rally, Mr Chidziva was blunt that the MDC-Alliance would resort to violence if it loses the election.