24 July 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: How Senate Leader Failed to Stop Mass Defection From APC

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Bukola Saraki/Facebook
Senate President Bukola Saraki.
By Queenesther Iroanusi

There was mild drama in the Senate on Tuesday as the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, tried to stop the mass defection of some lawmakers from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

PREMIUM TIMES reported how 15 senators left the ruling party, Majority announced they were joining the main opposition party, PDP.

They said they made the decision to decamp after due consultation with their constituents and stakeholders in their constituencies.

Shortly after the letter of the first 14 lawmakers was read by the Senate President, Mr Lawan stood up to oppose the defection. He said disagreement in the APC does not translate to factionalisation of the party, which is the basis upon which a lawmaker could abandon his party.

The chamber was then thrown into a rowdy session as the newly-defected lawmakers disagreed with his statement and tried to stop him from talking.

However, after a few moment, Mr Lawan continued. He said it is true the APC has its own internal challenges and members have internal disagreements.

He, however, demanded that the announcement of defections be "contained" so as to let leaders of the party address the issue.

More on This

"We all know how so much efforts by so many stakeholders to address the issues that bedevil this party and disagreements do not translate to factionalisation.

"I feel our senators of the APC stock will not have to move to another other party. I also believe that because the issues are under serious discussion by the major leaders and stakeholders of this party, I will ask Mr President that, that announcement be quarantined - contained; and give us leaders of the party an opportunity to use all avenues to address.

"Mr President, very seriously speaking, this matter should be stepped down until we exhaust...

In his response, Mr Saraki made reference to the absence of the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, at plenary due to the siege laid by security operatives at his Abuja residence.

"Your point of explanation is noted. I'm sure that you have seen the seat beside you is absent. As we speak now, the deputy senate president cannot get out of his house, he's under siege," he said, saying he escaped a similar experience.

"This is not something that has started today, it will not end today. People have gone and come back, but these kind of actions do not allow for what you are speaking. You have been here for many years and as such - DSP - as we are speaking cannot come out of his house," he said.

He thereafter announced that another senator, Abdulazeez Nyako, added his name to the list of defectors.

Mr Saraki said he noted the Senate leader's stance, but could not prevent lawmakers from leaving the APC.

"I don't believe it should come to this level where people are kept under siege for something at the end of the day is personal to them. So it is noted," he added.

More on This

Honour Our Invitation Now or Else, Police Tell Saraki

The police have asked Senate President Bukola Saraki to turn himself in for questioning or face the consequence. Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.