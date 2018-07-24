South Africa: Free State Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Corrects Media Release Issued On 12 July 2018

South Africa's inclusion in the BRICS grouping of nations - whose 10th summit it will host from July 25 to 27 - has long… Read more »

The Free State Department Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation wishes to correct a previous media release issued on 12 July 2018 wherein the department congratulated the Botshabelo-based Isicathamiya group, Botshabelo Sunrise for their nomination at this year's South African Traditional Music Awards (SATMA). Accordingly, it has been established that the list of SATMA nominees for the forthcoming award ceremony have not yet been published. The department apologises for any inconveniences caused.

Copyright © 2018 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.