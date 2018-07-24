South Africa: Free State Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Corrects Media Release Issued On 12 July 2018

The Free State Department Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation wishes to correct a previous media release issued on 12 July 2018 wherein the department congratulated the Botshabelo-based Isicathamiya group, Botshabelo Sunrise for their nomination at this year's South African Traditional Music Awards (SATMA). Accordingly, it has been established that the list of SATMA nominees for the forthcoming award ceremony have not yet been published. The department apologises for any inconveniences caused.
