South Africa: MEC Dan Plato On Murder of Knysna Councillor

press release

Statement by Dan Plato, Western Cape Minister of Community Safety

I condemn in the strongest possible manner the shooting incident which took place in Knysna last night where a local ward councillor was killed mere metres from his home.

My sincerest condolences go out to the family, friends and colleagues of the victim, Councillor Victor Molosi.

With no apparent motive or reasoning having been confirmed yet for the callous murder, I call on the South African Police Service in the province and crime intelligence to launch a full investigation.

The investigation needs to confirm or refute the rumours I received from community members this morning that the murder was politically motivated; and if so uncover and apprehend all those responsible and involved as soon as possible.

Politically motivated murder has to be condemned and rooted out at every instance - not only in the Western Cape but across South Africa.

This incident shows a total disregard for the law and the life of those elected to serve the communities. No stone should be left unturned in having those responsible face the full might of the law.

As part of my oversight mandate over policing in the province, I will request that the Provincial Commissioner keep me updated on the investigation into the incident as well as brief me on how the police in the province are working to prevent similar incidents going forward.

I call on anyone with information regarding the murder to report it to their closest police station. The murderer responsible for the crime is someone's child, someone's sibling or someone's neighbour - these are the people that need to break their silence and assist the police.

Issued by: Western Cape Community Safety