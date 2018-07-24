Namibia: Delay Continues in Stalled Murder Trial

THE stalled trial of two Americans accused of having murdered a young man in Windhoek more than seven years ago hit another snag yesterday, with the withdrawal of a defence lawyer from the case.

More than three and a half years after the last testimony on the merits of the charges against United States citizens Marcus Thomas and Kevan Townsend was heard in the Windhoek High Court, the two men's trial was supposed to resume before judge Christie Liebenberg yesterday.

Instead of that happening, though, Thomas' defence lawyer, Kadhila Amoomo, informed the judge he was withdrawing from the case due to a conflict of interest.

Amoomo said he discovered, after the full names of state witnesses who are due to testify in the trial were disclosed to him last week, that he was representing one of those witnesses in other cases in the magistrate's courts of Windhoek and Swakopmund.

Due to that fact, he would not be able to cross-examine the witness when he testifies in the Americans' trial, Amoomo indicated.

Following Amoomo's withdrawal, judge Liebenberg postponed the case to today to give Thomas an opportunity to apply for legal aid again.

Amoomo is the fourth state-funded defence lawyer who has represented Thomas (32) since he and Townsend (31) made their first appearance in the High Court in November 2013.

The two men are accused of having murdered the 25-year-old Andre Peter Heckmair, who was shot dead in a car in a quiet street in Klein Windhoek on 7 January 2011. The state is alleging that Thomas and Townsend travelled from the USA to Namibia in late December 2010 to carry out a plan to murder Heckmair, who had previously lived in the US.

Thomas and Townsend were arrested at a guest house in Windhoek within hours after the killing of Heckmair. They denied guilt on charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, importation of firearm parts into Namibia without a licence, possession of a firearm and ammunition without a licence, and defeating or obstructing the course of justice, or attempting to do so, when their trial began before judge Liebenberg in November 2014.

The trial soon ground to a halt, though, when the defence lawyer then representing Thomas applied for him to be referred for psychiatric observation to check if he was mentally fit to be tried. Two rounds of psychiatric observation followed, before judge Liebenberg concluded in October 2016 that Thomas was fit to be tried.

After that ruling, Amoomo unsuccessfully tried last year to get judge Liebenberg to step down from the case, but the judge turned down Thomas' application for his recusal, and the Supreme Court also turned down a bid to appeal against the judge's decision not to recuse himself.

The state's second witness is expected to start with his testimony when the trial resumes from where it was interrupted in November 2014.

Thomas and Townsend are both remaining in custody at the Windhoek Correctional Facility, from where Thomas staged a failed attempt to escape on 3 November 2014.