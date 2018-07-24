Africa: Continental Youth Summit Kicks Off in Kigali

Rwanda is hosting the 7th African Students and Youth summit, an event that has brought together 2,500 delegates from 49 countries across the continent.

Taking place at Kigali Conference and Exhibition Village (KCEV) from today till Saturday, the summit will enable the African youth to interact with top government officials and successful youths and deliberate on crucial issues affecting the education sector on the continent.

Organised by the Ministry of Education in partnership with the Ministry of Youth and the National Youth Council, it is the third time Rwanda is hosting the summit.

The summit is being hosted by Rwanda National Students' Association, an umbrella organisation that brings together student Guild Councils in all universities and higher learning institutions in the country.

Under the theme "Pan-Africanism: A Paradigm Shift towards Achieving the SDGs and AU Agenda 2063: The Role of The Youth Counts," the summit will focus on discussions on how the youth can be actively engaged in the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and African Union Agenda 2063 on the back of the Pan-Africanism ideology.

According to Youth Minister Rosemary Mbabazi, the summit is an opportunity for young Africans to share their experience and corporate in finding the solutions to the problems affecting the continent.

Meeting the media in Kigali,Protaise Musoni (middle) the Chairman Pan Africanism Movement (PAM) Rwanda Chapter emphasizes to the media that Africa has a brighter future due to panafricanism in the youths. Kelly Rwamapera

"The gathering shapes youth's mind sets. (The) Young generation should understand that the development of the continent is in their hands and that they are problem solvers. They should embrace ownership spirit as the majority of people on the continent are youth," Mbabazi said.

Eustache Ndayisaba, the Coordinator of Rwanda National Students Association say that participants will discuss solutions to the continent's burning problems such as youth unemployment.

He added that it is also a chance for local young innovators to exhibit their products to the participants.

"This is a crucial platform for students and young people to deliberate and come up with solutions to the challenges that hinder their quest for attaining sustainable development for a prosperous Africa," Ndayisaba noted.

Prior to this, the participants will visit the Kigali Genocide Memorial and the campaign against Genocide Museum at the parliament in line with fighting genocide ideology. Delegates will also join other Rwandans in a monthly national community service (Umuganda).