Kenya: Sonko Breathing Fire After His 'Resignation' Letter Goes Viral

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has reacted furiously to a fake resignation letter authored in his name, warning the perpetrators to desist from such mischief.

The governor has also called out the person who authored the letter saying he is in charge of the county until the end of his current term.

The letter, which has gone viral, announces the governor's resignation citing various reasons, among them his deteriorating health and doctor's advice.

Sonko shared the fake letter on his social media pages writing, "Whoever is circulating this malicious nonsense should desist with immediate effect. I'm the elected Governor of Nairobi until the end of my term. Buree kabisaa."

The fake letter also cites alleged frustration by the National Government as some of the reasons for the governor's resignation.

FRUSTRATED

"The National Government has continually frustrated all my efforts to transform the city which includes; refusal to pay the county debts of over Sh80billion. Refusal by the Controller of Budget to approve Sh5billion in the 2017/2018 financial year. Refusal by the Inspector General to provide me even with 1 police body guard," the letter reads in part.

The letter also cites the Kenya Revenue Authority tax bill to Sonko's wife Primrose and threats to his entire family as other reasons.

"My health status has also greatly deteriorated and my doctors have advised that with the current pressure that I face every day, I must take a break from public life if not so I face imminent death... I hope the county Assembly will take care of the city with utmost diligence during the tough transition process," reads the letter.