Nigeria: I Remain in APC, Senator Included Among Defectors Says

Photo: Bukola Saraki/Facebook
Senate President Bukola Saraki.
By Kemi Busari

The senator representing Oyo South senatorial district, Soji Akanbi, has debunked claims that he defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Akanbi, while addressing journalists shortly after plenary on Tuesday said he remains "a bona fide member of the APC".

Earlier at plenary, Mr Akanbi was mentioned among 14 senators, who indicated their intention of switching allegiance from the APC to the PDP.

Mr Akanbi said his name was wrongly included in the list.

"Initially today, my name was wrongly mentioned in the list of the people that defected to PDP. A point of order was raised. I was able to clear my name that I've never been part of defection from APC to PDP. I remain bona fide member of APC."

He showed journalists the votes and proceedings of the day to confirm his name is not on the list.

"This is the votes and proceedings of Tuesday 24 July 2018 and my name is not listed on the list of defectors. I remain a bona fide, committed, unrepentant member of APC. I'm here to put the record to order."

He added that his name might have been added to the list of defectors because of the crisis in Oyo APC.

"There is this rumour or speculation when you have ambition, declared or undeclared ambition that you are having crisis in your state with your governor. So, they assumed that having crisis with your governor, automatically (means) you'll leave the party.

"I am using this medium to say once again that in Oyo State, I don't have crisis with my governor," he added.

