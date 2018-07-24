24 July 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: I Defected to ADC, Not PDP, Senator Says

Photo: Bukola Saraki/Facebook
Senate President Bukola Saraki.
By Oladeinde Olawoyin

The senator representing Oyo Central senatorial district in the Nigerian Senate, Monsurat Sunmonu, has explained why she defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The senator, in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, said she defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and not the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mrs Sunmonu, alongside 14 other lawmakers, defected from the APC Tuesday morning.

Announcing their exit from the party via a letter jointly signed by 14 of the senators, Senate President Bukola Saraki said the senators defected into the PDP.

For many months, Mrs Sunmonu and other APC bigwigs in Oyo state have been having a running battle with the Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi.

The aggrieved members had earlier listed their grievances through a coalition, 'Unity Forum', formed in the middle of the crisis.

On Tuesday, shortly after the defection was announced on the floor of the Senate, Mrs Sunmonu announced that she left the APC because of "unresolved issues in the ruling party".

"Today, 24 July 2018, a letter was read during the Senate Plenary announcing the defection of some Senators from the All Progressives Congress (APC)," she wrote on her Facebook page.

"Please be advised that my defection is as a result of issues within the APC Oyo State Chapter. As we know, politics is local and despite the rhetoric, there has been little or no effort at the state level to reconcile differences by incorporating various stakeholders and interests."

The senator later confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that, contrary to the content of the letter signed by the senators, she defected to the ADC and not the PDP.

