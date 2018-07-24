announcement

Harare — On Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 22 short-term observers will arrive in Zimbabwe as part of the International Republican Institute (IRI) and the National Democratic Institute’s (NDI) joint international election observer mission. The mission will be on the ground to observe pre-election activities and proceedings as the country holds its general election on July 30.

The mission is co-led by former Liberian president and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and former interim president of the Central African Republic Catherine Samba-Panza. Johnson Sirleaf and Samba-Panza will be joined on the leadership team by U.S. Congresswoman Karen Bass and former U.S. Assistant Secretaries of State for Africa Constance Berry Newman and Ambassador Johnnie Carson.

Background

The IRI-NDI Mission has received accreditation from the Zimbabwe Election Commission (ZEC) to observe the electoral process. The short-term observers will join the 25 long-term staff who are currently in Zimbabwe, including 14 long-term observers covering all 10 provinces of Zimbabwe. The IRI-NDI observation effort, which began its in-country presence on April 23, also included a Pre-Election Assessment Mission (June 3-8), which issued a detailed statement at the conclusion of the mission that set forth 13 recommended steps for enhancing public confidence in the electoral process.

IRI and NDI have organized more than 200 international election observation missions around the globe, earning a reputation for impartiality and professionalism. In Zimbabwe, the IRI-NDI mission will conduct activities in accordance with the Declaration of Principles for International Election Observation and Code of Conduct launched at the United Nations in 2005 and will base its findings on international standards for elections.

The mission’s approach is consistent with regional instruments to which Zimbabwe is a signatory, including the African Union Declaration on the Principles Governing Democratic Elections in Africa and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections. All activities will be conducted on a strictly independent and nonpartisan basis, without interfering in the election process and in conformity with the laws of Zimbabwe.

About IRI

The International Republican Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to advancing freedom and democracy worldwide. IRI enables political parties to become more issue-based and responsive, helps citizens to participate in government planning, and works to increase the role of marginalized groups in the political process. Since 1983, IRI has monitored 205 elections in 57 countries through international observation missions and assessments. For more information, visit www.iri.org.



About NDI

The National Democratic Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization working to support and strengthen democratic institutions worldwide through citizen participation, openness and accountability in government. Over the past 35 years, NDI has conducted more than 150 election observation missions in 62 countries. For more information, visit www.ndi.org.



