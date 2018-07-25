Photo: PSCU

First lady Margaret Kenyatta with Prince Harry.

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta has invited Prince Harry and Sir Elton John to visit the country.

The three held talks on the sidelines of the International AIDS Conference in Amsterdam, during which the Duke of Sussex and the rock music icon launched a $1.2 billion initiative- the MenStar Coalition- to fight AIDS in Sub Saharan Africa.

Sir Elton expressed interest in knowing more about the First Lady's Beyond Zero initiative prompting her invitation.

Prince Harry's brother Prince William has in the past visited Kenya on different occasions most notable being in 2010 when he proposed to Kate Middleton and in 2016 when he sneaked in for an ex-girlfriend's wedding.

MEGHAN MARKEL

Harry's love for Africa is widely known as he chose Botswana for his first getaway with his then girlfriend Meghan Markel.

The First Lady also held talks with Princess Mabel Van Oranje of Netherlands, where they discussed collaboration between the Princess's 'Girls Not Brides' global partnership and Beyond Zero initiative.

The first project on the coalition's list will be to encourage young men in Kenya for self-testing in the campaign dubbed "Chukua Selfie".