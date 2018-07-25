Abuja — The Senate Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan (Yobe North), Tuesday declared that the defection of 14 All Progressives Congress Senators to Peoples Democratic Party has not affected the status of APC as the majority party in the Senate.

Lawan who spoke with newsmen at the end of a two- hour APC Senate caucus meeting stated that even though it was painful that APC lost some of its Senators, the party still retains the majority in term of numerical strength.

Giving a breakdown of the numerical strength of the political parties in the Senate, he said the upper chamber has a total of 109 Senators, APC has 52, PDP 50, ADC 3, APGA 2 and 2 vacant seats as a result of death.

Further breakdown, according to him, include all the three Senators from five states namely Kebbi, Zamfara, Borno, Niger and Lagos.

Others are two Senators from nine states namely Sokoto, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Yobe, Rivers, Imo, Adamawa,Ondo and Osun.

Twelve states, Senator Lawan further said, have one APC senator each. They are Nasarawa, Benue, Plateau, Edo, Delta, Cross Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Ebonyi, Gombe, Taraba and Ekiti

He assured that APC will win the two vacant seats that 'll be filled through bye-election in August in Katsina North and Bauchi South Senatorial Districts " which are our sacred seats."

Senator Lawan also said that just as some APC Senators defected " we are also expecting some PDP Senators to cross over to our side in a matter of day's.

The Senate Leader who was surrounded by no fewer than 25 APC Senators including Ovie Omo-Agege, Sabi Abdullahi and Hope Uzodinma at the briefing, said the APC Senate Caucus will continue to support President Muhammadu Buhari in his bid to move the nation forward.