25 July 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Flood Destroys Over 100 Houses in Yobe

By Hamisu Kabir Matazu

Damaturu — An early morning flood yesterday destroyed over 200 houses at Pompomari and Nayi-nawa wards in Damaturu, Yobe State Capital.

The ward head of Pompomari, Bulama Musa, told Daily Trust that properties worth millions of naira were also destroyed.

"I cannot speak for Nayi-nawa area, but the destruction is more serous there. In Pompomari alone, we lost close 100 houses," he said.

Bulama said they would formally write to the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) for intervention.

"Some of the women and children are squatting with neighbours, relatives and other sympathizers," he said.

