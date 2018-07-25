Kenya: Gor Play Down 'Invincible' Tag as Coach Kerr Rewarded

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr has downplayed the "invincible" tag as the runaway SportPesa Premier League leaders close in on their 17th title.

Gor, unbeaten in 19 rounds (16 wins, four draws), top the 18-team SPL standings with 52 points, 12 clear of closest challengers Sofapaka with three games in hand.

They are 14 games away from repeating the 2015 feat when they nailed the coveted title unbeaten.

In that season, Gor won 24 and drew six in 30 games accumulating 78 points, 20 ahead of Ulinzi Stars who finished second on the log.

INVINCIBLE

Kerr emphasizes they are not letting their foot off the gas pedal any time soon. "Once we start thinking we are invincible then we shall deep ourselves in trouble because players will take remaining matches for granted heading to the pitch thinking they've won already," said the Englishman.

He spoke after being named the June Sports Journalists Association of Kenya/Fidelity Insurance coach of the month yesterday at the club's Camp Toyoyo training grounds in Nairobi.

WIN SIX GAMES

The 51-year-old, now a year and two weeks old at the club, steered his side win six games in a span of 16 days last month scoring a whooping 15 goals and conceding just one. "This is a surprise, I didn't expect it, I dedicate it to the supporters, my technical staff and players who without them I wouldn't have won it," added Kerr whose biggest win in the month came against Wazito (4-0) and Posta Rangers (5-0).

He added: "We shall keep motivating these players to win games despite being in a good position, we want to keep everybody happy and try promote Kenyan football with our performances."

Meanwhile, Burundian right back Karim Nizigiyimana is back in training at the league leaders after eight months out nursing an ankle injury.