Kenya: Gor's Kerr Named Coach of the Month for June

Nairobi — Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr was on Tuesday feted as the June Fidelity Insurance Coach of the Month after guiding the Kenyan Premier League champions to five wins that month.

Kerr was unanimously voted by the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Football Commission after going unbeaten that month, winning all the five games played scoring 15 goals, and conceding only one to collect the maximum 15 points.

With the award, the Briton was awarded a trophy and Sh75,000 from title sponsors Fidelity Insurance.

Kerr, who was caught by surprise acknowledged the brilliant work being done by his backroom staff and his players in general.

"Honestly when I came here I did not know that it was me getting this award. I have to say thank you to the technical staff who have been amazing during this period. They have helped me a great deal, that is why we are here," the Briton said.

"My players too have been amazing, and I can't take that away from them. No matter who is selected, they have done a brilliant job and that is why we are getting these results,' Kerr said," he added.

Gor started the month with a 4-0 drubbing over Wazito FC, then thrashed Nzoia Sugar 3-1 in Kisumu.

The run-away KPL champions then swept aside Ulinzi Stars 2-0 before blanking Posta Rangers 5-0. They ended the month with a 1-0 win over Sony Sugar.

"We respected every opponent we faced in the month of June and all I can say is that teamwork and dedication helped us grind the results. Despite taking part in many competitions and playing a match after every three days, we are happy to have won all our fixtures," Kerr revealed.

Kerr was nominated alongside Sofapaka tactician John Baraza but the K'Ogalo was unanimously voted the football writers after guiding his unbeated team to 52 points from 20 matches.

This is Kerr's second accolade as K'Ogalo coach, having picked his maiden award in September 2017.

