Nigeria: Offa Bank Robbery - Saraki Must Honour Police Invitation - Force HQ

Following yesterday night's invitation to Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, by the Police to appear before homicide detectives and answer questions regarding the Offa bank robbery and killings and his non appearance, Force headquarters insisted yesterday that the Senate President must honour Police invitation.

According to Force headquarters, the Police will not hesitate to use all the instruments of the law to ensure Saraki's compliance with the law.

It also dismissed insinuations that the Senate President's residence was besieged by policemen yesterday.

A statement by Force Public Relations Officer, Acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, said the Nigeria Police Force on July 23, 2018, invited Senator Bukola Saraki, President of the Senate, to report to the head of investigation team at the Intelligence Response Team office at Guzape junction, Asokoro Extension, Abuja on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, at 8am for further investigation on his indictment from confessional statements from some of the five gang leaders arrested for their active participation in the Offa bank robbery and gruesome murder of more than 31 persons and snatching of 21 AK47 rifles on April 5, 2018, but the Senate President refused to honour police invitation as at the time of this press release.

The statement read: "The Force, therefore, insists that the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, President of the Senate, Federal Republic of Nigeria, is being expected to report to the head of investigation team at the Intelligence Response Team office at Guzape junction, Asokoro Extension, Abuja and should honour the invitation, otherwise the Force will not hesitate to use all the instruments of the law to ensure compliance with the law.

"The Nigeria Police Force's attention was also drawn to the innuendos in the early hours of today (yesterday) that some policemen were seen surrounding the residence of the Senate President.

"The Force wishes to categorically state that there was no authorized deployment of police personnel to besiege the residence of the Senate President or his deputy as reported in the media.

"The police personnel seen in pictures in the media were those in the convoy of the Senate President and others attached to him.

"However, the Inspector General of Police has directed a thorough investigation to ascertain the facts of the case. The Force will not allow the end of justice to be perverted by this distraction. The Nigeria Police will ensure that the rule of law prevails in this matter."