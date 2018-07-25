Tanzania Government Set to Issue New Mining Permits

Bagamoyo — Issuance of mining permits has been delayed because changes of the law and formation of a new commission, the government has clarified.

Currently, the newly formed mineral commission is responsible for issuance of the mining permits.

The deputy minister for Minerals, Mr Stanislaus Nyongo, made the remark on July 24 in Bagamoyo that the commission was finalizing the process of issuing the permits to interested miners.

He called on those interested to venture into mining to continue submitting their applications.

"We are ready to cooperate with mining sector stakeholders, starting with you in Bagamoyo. In fact, there was some delays in the issuance of mining permits, but that was down to changes of the law and the formation of a new commission for minerals. So, other things needed thorough verification and they are now finilising a few issues before starting issuing the permits," said Mr Nyongo