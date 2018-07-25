Africa's Five Longest Bridges

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania is currently among the fast growing economies in East Africa as well as Africa, growing to a tune of 7 percent, mostly attributed to the current pace of its infrastructure

development projects.

Among infrastructure development projects include Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), construction of Julius Nyerere International Airport Terminal III as well as expansion of its Terminal II, Stigler's Gorge Hydropower project, among others. And now, a multi- billion shilling by-pass -- Selander Bridge -- which is to be implemented within three years.

The contract to build the 6.2 km worth $126.26 million (about Sh284billion) bridge that starts all the way from Barack Obama Drive to connect Aga Khan Hospital and Coco Beach at the junction of Kenyatta and Toure Roads was signed between Tanzania Roads Agency (Tanroads) and GS Construction Company of South Africa.

Currently reports show that the top five longest bridges in Africa are

located in Egypt, Nigeria, and Mozambique.

Due to the transport facilitation they provide, all of the bridges

have contributed to development in their respective countries.

1. The 6th October Bridge, Egypt

Reports reveal that the 6th October Bridge is the longest bridge in

Africa with a length of 20,500 meters (20.5 km). It is located in central Cairo, Egypt and is a highway with an elevation. It crosses the Nile starting from the west bank suburbs and goes through the east and Gezira Island along to Downtown Cairo. Its final point connects the city to the Cairo International Airport towards the east.

2. The Third Mainland Bridge, Nigeria

The Third Mainland Bridge is located in Nigeria and connects Lagos Island to the mainland with two other bridges, Carter Bridge and Eko Bridge. It has a length of 11,800 meters (11.8 km).

Oworonshoki marks the starting point of the bridge which goes through Apapa-Oshodi and Lagos-Ibadan. Its ending point is the Adeniji Adele.

3. Suez Canal Bridge, Egypt

This is a road bridge that crosses the Suez Canal at El Qantara in Egypt. The bridge is 3,900 meters (3.9 km) in length. It connects the African and Eurasia continents and the Japanese government assisted in the construction of the bridge.

The bridge has contributed to the development of the regions around the Suez Canal.

4. Dona Ana Bridge, Mozambique

This is the link between the two halves of Mozambique,

spanning the lower Zambezi River in the middle of the Mutarara and Vila de Sena towns. Its length is 3,670 meters (3.67 km). The government of Portugal constructed the railway line from Dondo from Beira.

The bridge is an alternative route in the Zambezi. Originally, there

were two options at Cala and Tete but they were not reliable at all

times. The Dona Ana Bridge is also the longest bridge that crosses the Zambezi.

5. Mozambique Island Bridge, Mozambique

It is also in Mozambique and has a length of 3,400 meters (3.4 km). It links the Island of Mozambique to the mainland through the Indian Ocean. The Island of Mozambique was initially the capital of the Portuguese East Africa colonial.