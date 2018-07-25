24 July 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Should Tanzania Telecom Companies Refund Subscribers for Cyber Fraud? Experts Are About to Decide

By Rosemary Mirondo Rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam — The government is currently in dialogue with the Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA) to establish whether there is need to enact a new law or ensure existing laws are implemented accordingly to control the rampant mobile money theft in the country.

Minister for Works, Transport and Communication, Mr Isack Kamwelwe told The Citizen over the phone, that the government has received numerous complaints from the public against telecom company, citing failure to take stringent measures against mobile money theft. However, the Minister could not immediately provide data for mobile money theft cases in the country.

"Whether to enact a new law or not is up for our experts to decide when they meet to discuss on how to tackle the problem," he said.

Mr Kamwelwe further noted that despite the government's effort in taking appropriate measures to control mobile money theft targeting subscribers of telecom companies, the situation has become so rampant, calling for a need of urgent intervention.

"We wonder how these thieves can steal money from mobile subscribers, especially after deceiving them that they are improving their accounts. This means that they are either employees of the company or workers who used to work for thecompany," he said.

He added that, in view of such discrepancies, the government was now looking for a solution, whereby the mobile companies will now bear the responsibility of refunding customers while they trace for the people involved in the theft.

On Monday, Minister Kamwelwe gave Vodacom Tanzania Plc 30 days to provide answers over cybercrime related issues in the company. which he termed were

more serious im the company's network.

Read the original article on Citizen.

