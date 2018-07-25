Nigeria: Apapa Traffic - Govt Shifts Third Mainland Bridge Closure

The Federal Government, yesterday, shifted the proposed three-day closure of the Third Mainland Bridge for Investigative Maintenance Test, earlier scheduled to commence on July 27, to August 24, 2018.

The measure is geared towards complementing the current effort to ease the gridlock occasioned by the congestion created by trucks and articulated vehicles along the ever busy Oshodi-Apapa Expressway and environs.

The Lagos State Government had earlier sought for the immediate intervention and support of the Federal Government to resolve the lingering logjam.

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, in a statement by his Special Adviser, Communications, Mr. Hakeem Bello said the shutdown, earlier scheduled to last from July 27 to July 30 will now last from August 24 to August 26, 2018.

The minister explained that the shift in the date was arrived at after due consultations with the Lagos State Government and wide deliberations with other relevant stakeholders, adding that the date shift was done "in order to give succour and relief to the people of Lagos State and other inter-state road users and support the efforts of the State Government."

On the efforts to decongest the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway in the short term, Fashola said: "I have directed the immediate deployment of trucks to the trailer park being constructed by the Ministry with the capacity to accommodate about 300 trucks while construction works for the shoreline protection continues.

"Also, the on-going palliative work on the sections of the Apapa-Oshodi Road, the on-going construction of the road leading to the Apapa Port from Ijora will soon be completed while the main exit route through Tincan-Oshodi-Oworonshoki is under procurement for the award. When completed, the project will enable the free flow of traffic on the axis."

Fashola stated that the Association of Truck Owners had also agreed to manage the manual system with their members who are truck operators.