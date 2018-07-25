Tanzania: More Lawyers Hired to Defend Formers Kncu Officials

Moshi — Some of the top officials of the Kilimanjaro Native Cooperative Union (KNCU), who are charged with economic sabotage of over Sh.4.5 billion, have hired more lawyers to defend them.

Earlier, the accused were taken to Moshi Resident Magistrates' Court on July 9, this year, facing charges of economic sabotage including misuse of office, buying a coffee husking plant contrary to the laws and occasioning a loss to the government.

The accused are former KNCU chairmen Maynard Swai and Aloyce Kitau; ex-deputy chairman Hatibu Mwanga; general manager Honest Temba and Tanganyika Coffee Curing Company (TCCCo) ex-general manager Andrew Kleruu.

KNCU owns 54 per cent of shares in TCCCo.

Before the case was adjourned, state attorney Tamari Mndeme told the court that an investigation into the case was incomplete and asked the court to set another date.

