Tanzania: NSSF Board of Trustees Dissolved

Dodoma — The government has dissolved the Board of Trustees of the National Social and Security Fund (NSSF).

Speaking Tuesday on July 24, 2018, the minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliament, Labour, Youth, Employment and the Disabled), Ms Jenista Mhagama, also nullified the appointments of all members of the board, starting today.

She said procedures of appointing the new NSSF board of trustees were underway.

"The President of the United Republic of Tanzania, who has the authority of appointing the chair of the board according to section 2(1) (A) of the NSSF Act, has been satisfied with the dissolution of the board starting today," she says.

According to her, the aim of changes is to ensure that the fund is strengthened in overseeing its activities including its primary work to increase the number of its members, collect remittances, pay terminal benefits at convenient time and administer economic investments well.