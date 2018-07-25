25 July 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Director Faces Fraud Charges

By Nokutenda Chiyangwa

A Director with Brickman Construction has appeared in court for theft of trust property after he allegedly defrauded a client of $30 000 that was meant to be payment for a residential stand.

Tafadzwa Chidziva (33) appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.

He was ordered to pay $300 bail and remanded to August 21.

Prosecuting, Ms Ropafadzo Botsh alleged that during the period extending from 2008 to 2016, Chidziva was employed by Clipcrunt Real Estate as a negotiator.

His duties included selling properties on behalf of the company and compilation of evaluation reports.

It is further alleged that sometime in March 2015, Chidziva placed an advert in a local paper on behalf of Clipcrunt which was advertising a residential stand valued at $30 000 and owned by Reginald Kawonza.

The complainant saw the advert and contacted Chidziva.

The two went to view the stand and the complainant was satisfied with the agreed terms and conditions of purchase.

During the period extending from April 2015 to August 2015, the complainant allegedly paid $10 000 cash to Chidziva and the remaining $20 000 was paid through bank transfers.

Kawonza later withdrew the offer to sell the stand and advised Chidziva on the changes.

Chidziva then allegedly instructed one Ackim Madhava to transfer the $20 000 that the complainant had paid for the stand into Mugomeza and Mazhindu Legal Practitioners' bank account saying the money was a commission from the sale of Comoil Service Station in Marondera.

Chidziva further allegedly instructed Mugomeza and Mazhindu Legal Practitioners to transfer the $20 000 into his Braclays account before withdrawing the money and converting it to his own use.

On July 20, the complainant went to Clipcrunt to enquire about the stand and found out that the money had been used by Chidziva.

The complainant reported the matter to the police leading to Chidziva's arrest.

