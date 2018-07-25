Asppiring National Assembly members for various political parties in Chipinge South Constituency have agreed to hold joint braai parties in an effort to promote peace before, during and after the harmonised elections.

Speaking at a multi-party political meeting organised by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) at Chipinge Junior School last Tuesday, former zanu-pf Manicaland political commissar Cde Simon Mapamba, who was representing Chipinge South legislator Cde Enock Porusingazi, said they had engaged and agreed with all political parties in the constituency to hold braai parties aimed at discouraging pre-and post-election violence.

"In Chipinge South, we are working in unison with all political parties to send a message to the electorate to desist from all forms of violence during this election period.

"The move will reinforce the need to maintain the peace currently prevailing in the constituency, with no single political violence case having been recorded so far. We hope this spirit of unity will prevail even after the election period is over.

"The electorate has demonstrated maturity as evidenced by the togetherness being shown, especially in public gatherings such as funerals," he said.

Cde Mapamba said they had organised braai parties with all aspiring National Assembly members and their grassroot leadership in Chipinge South, a project aimed to continuously remind the electorate to keep preaching peace ahead of the elections this month.

Speaking during the same meeting, MDC-T aspiring member of National Assembly for Chipinge South Mr Kudakwashe Chiororo said his party welcomed any ideas meant to promote peace.

Mr Chiororo, however, urged traditional leaders to treat villagers equally regardless of political affiliation.

"We welcome any message of peace and my party is ready to engage other political parties in peace deals at village level.

"We are also urging traditional leaders to play a key role in uniting villagers under their jurisdiction by treating them equally," he added.

ZEC district elections officer for Chipinge Mr James Saguru hailed the tranquillity prevailing in the district.

"All political leaders should be ambassadors of peace in the communities they stay.

"We hope this level of maturity should continue before, during and after the elections," said Mr Saguru.