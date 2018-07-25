The John Landa Nkomo Memorial Trust has thrown its weight behind zanu-pf Presidential candidate Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa ahead of harmonised elections set for next Monday.

The Trust said it supported President Mnangagwa as his continued call for peace and tolerance resonated with what the late Vice President John Landa Nkomo stood for.

In a statement yesterday, chairman of board of trustees, Mr Jabulani Nkomo, said they hoped the peaceful environment prevailing in the country would continue before and after the July 30 polls.

"The patron, board chairman and trustees of the John Landa Nkomo Memorial Trust would like to state its support for His Excellency, President ED Mnangagwa's persistent and consistent call for all Zimbabweans to unite and embrace peace, love and tolerance before, during and after the July 30 2018 elections," said Mr Nkomo.

He said the Trust, which was formed in 2014 for the purpose of remembering, promoting and protecting the late Vice President Nkomo's legacy, was motivated to issue the statement because the President's call resonated with what the late VP stood for.

"He was a well-known proponent of peace and he has been credited with coining the popular slogan 'Peace begins with you, Peace begins with me and Peace begins with all of us'."

"This slogan beseeches the nation to build peaceful co-existence," said Mr Nkomo. "This is a call to action for all Zimbabweans."

Mr Nkomo said when his father passed on in January 2013, he was declared a national hero and was described as a peacemaker, umlamlankunzi, muyananisi because of his desire to see Zimbabweans living in peace and harmony, which virtues are key prerequisites for the nation to develop and prosper.

"We pray that all Zimbabweans of whatever political persuasion conduct themselves in a peaceful manner as we go about our campaigns, voting process and announcement of the electoral outcome," said Mr Nkomo.

President Mnangagwa has called for peace and tolerance, free and fair elections as the country heads for the harmonised elections.