Malawi: Government Takes Family Planning Messages to Communities

Chikwawa — Government through the Ministry of Health in collaboration with Chikwawa District Hospital has embarked on raising awareness on family planning in Chikwawa District to help reduce maternal deaths and the booming population.

The awareness campaign among other things promotes the use of family planning methods as well as the provision of health services.

Speaking on Monday during the awareness campaign held at Group Village Headman Therere under Senior Chief Ngabu, Senior Reproductive Health Officer in the Ministry of Health, Jessie Chirwa said every Malawian needed to use family planning methods to decrease fertility rate and maternal deaths.

"We are aiming at reaching our target which is to have more than 60 percent of women in Malawi using modern contraceptives by the year 2020, although as at now we have not even reached 50 percent," she explained.

Chirwa challenged Chikwawa DHO to allocate a lot of health workers to villages to assist in providing contraceptive methods.

Senior Group Village Headman Therere said his subjects were willing to embark on contraceptive methods but felt neglected due to lack of access to such mentioned methods.

"My area has 12,960 people but we have no health centre and we depend on Chipwaira Health Centre which is 16 kilometres away. In case when Chipwaira has no drugs, we walk another long distance of 41 kilometres to reach Ngabu Health Centre.

"So how does government expect us to practice contraceptive methods in such environment?" the Senior GVH remarked.