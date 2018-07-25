South Africa: Perlemoen Poaching Syndicate Back in Court

Nineteen suspected members of a massive perlemoen poaching syndicate who were arrested in March are expected back in the dock at the Cape Town Regional Court on Wednesday.

Facing charges of corruption and racketeering, the 19 suspects, nine of whom are marine inspectors from the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, might know on Wednesday if their case is being transferred to the Western Cape High Court.

The alleged syndicate is believed to have operated in Gansbaai, Hermanus, Hawston, Bredasdorp, Stanford, Pearly Beach and Kuilsriver.

It is alleged that the department officials sold back confiscated perlemoen to buyers who were also taken into custody on suspicion of being part of the syndicate.

The officials also allegedly escorted illegal consignments of perlemoen.

During their last court appearance in June, several members of the suspected smuggling syndicate were granted bail.

