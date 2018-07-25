Zimbabwe: Another Roads Rehab Plus for Govt

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Joram Gumbo yesterday officially opened the dualised section between Goromonzi turn-off and the tollgate that was constructed at a cost of $6,8 million.

The dualised section is part of the broader project to dualise the Harare-Mutare Highway.

"The project for dualisation of Harare-Mutare Highway (Goromonzi tollgate-Goromonzi turn-off) started in October 2017," said Minister Gumbo.

"The defined scope of work included the construction of a six-kilometre stretch of road and a culvert.

"The completion of the project was made possible by close collaboration between my ministry and the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development.

"I would also like to appreciate the good work done by the Department of Roads by working tirelessly to complete this section of the project.

"The total cost of constructing this 6km stretch of road has been estimated at $6,8 million. It is my understanding that the completion of this section of the project will make communication between Marondera, Goromonzi District and the capital city much easier.

"I have been briefed that this section of the road has for a long time been characterised by congestion because it was too narrow to cater for the increased levels of traffic.

"This is going to be a thing of the past due to the availability of this dualised section.

"I am also pleased to report that my ministry has already started dualisation of the Goromonzi tollgate to Melfort section of the road, with the intention of covering a distance of 5km during this phase of the project."

Minister Gumbo said the ministry was cognisant of the need to upgrade a number of roads in Mashonaland East Province to improve accessibility of social amenities, as well as enhance economic activity.

"In this regard, the ministry is currently working on the following roads in the province - Marondera-Wedza (road construction, 10km), Nhekairo-Chigondo (road construction, 3,3km), Beatrice-Mubaira Road c(onstruction, 10km), Wedza-Sadza (road construction, 7km), Enterprise (asphalt overlay, 3km) and Domboshava Road (rehabilitation, 3km)," said Minister Gumbo.

He said his ministry was aware of the poor state of some roads.

The event was attended by the Minister of State for Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs David Musabayana, Secretary for Transport and Infrastructural Development Engineer George Mlilo, Secretary for Finance and Economic Development Willard Manungo, chiefs and other invited guests.