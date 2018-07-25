Photo: Materialscientist/Wikipedia

Northern white rhinoceros (file photo).

Four men here have been sentenced to 10 years in jail each for poaching rhinos worth over $50 000 at Save Valley Wildlife Conservancy.

Godfrey Makechemu (47) of Zebedia Village under Chief Njelele in Gokwe, Ignatious Maiga (30) of Mutimukulu Village under Chief Sumuchemo in Gokwe, Farai Chauno (27) of Village 30 under Chief Ziki in Bikita and Celestino Shate (35) of Chanyawo village under Chief Chanyawo in Bikita pleaded not guilty on four counts of contravening National Parks and Wildlife Act Chapter 20:4 when they appeared before Masvingo magistrate Mr Peter Madiba last week.

The quartet was however, convicted due to overwhelming evidence and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Three of the four counts were treated as one for the purposes of sentencing.

Delivering sentence, Mr Madiba said the accused persons had a well calculated plan to deprive the nation of thousands of dollars in tourist receipts, as they wanted to kill the protected animal.

"You deserve a sterner sentence because you wanted to destroy a specially protected animal. These animals are a treasure, to our country as they attract tourists who bring in foreign currency that in turn propel the nation economically," said Mr Madiba.

The four had been jointly charged with three others who were acquainted for lack of evidence.

Prosecuting, Ms Makaita Chikamhi said sometime in December, 2017 the four men plus the other three, Joel Matuku (42) of Ruwa Harare, James Makumba (33) of Highfields, Harare and Jevas Mauto (39) of Chabwera Village under Chief Nyakunhuwa, Zaka who were acquitted, worked in connivance to hunt and kill a rhino for its horns.

The court heard that the accused persons went to the conservancy armed with a 404 rifle, serial number 60083 fitted with a telescopic device and some 404 caliber.

On the same day, a silver Toyota Fortuner vehicle driven by Joel Matuku entered the conservancy from the northern side.

However, the gang was caught by game rangers who had put them under surveillance.

The rangers then searched the vehicle in the presence of the seven men including those that were acquitted.

They recovered an axe, 404 rifle number 60083 fitted with a telescopic device and a silencer, which were hidden under the seats.

Makechemu was searched and found in possession of 11 rounds of ammunition in his pockets.

Ms Chikamhi said the rifle and the spent cartridges were sent to ballistic tests, which confirmed that the accused persons had previously used the gun to shoot a rhino in the conservancy.

She said the police also recovered some shoes at the crime scene that one of the accused had been putting on. According to Speak for Animals (SOFA) an organisation that protects the rights of animals, demand for rhino horns in Asian countries has doubled, in just 18 months. An average horn sells for £36 300 per kg, while a kg of gold is pegged at £24 600.

An average horn weighs 7kg.

That has triggered the largest number of killings in 15 years.