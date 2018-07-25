Zimbabwe: Council, Clubs Sign Cleanliness MOU

Masvingo City Council has signed its first ever environmental cleanliness Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with voluntary health clubs drawn from seven urban wards.

According to the local authority the initiative will complement Government's thrust to maintain high standards around public health issues.

Under the MoU, which takes effect on August 1. The ward health clubs will continue cooperating with the local authority on the maintenance and provision of safe and clean environment in the ancient city.

Speaking during the signing ceremony held at Mucheke Hall on Friday, Masvingo mayor, Clr Hubert Fidze said they had resolved to enter into partnerships with the seven voluntary health clubs after recognising their traceable history of keeping the city's environment clean.

"These health clubs were formed during the 2008/9 period of cholera outbreak, where over 4 000 cases were recorded nationally. We are happy as a city we recorded none," said Clr Fidze.

"We only had a few imported cases. It is because of the teamwork among health clubs, council and other implementing partners that the city is free from such deadly diseases.

"Unlike other cities whose residents live in squalid environments, we have set up waste recycling clubs. These turn waste into saleable artefacts. So we are turning waste material into money instead."

Chairpersons of the ward health clubs appended their signatures to the MoU in front of the Mayor Clr Fidze and the Town Clerk, Mr Adolf Gusha.

"The $350 to be paid to each club per month is not a salary. It's our appreciation gesture! Again it does not suffice to say that members of these clubs are now employees of council or have replaced council staff.

"Their duty will be to complement council in the reduction of garbage and ensure cleanliness continues to prevail in Masvingo," he said.

Clr Fidze said Masvingo was a national icon in terms of exuding full potential of environmental cleanliness.

The local authority also donated wheelbarrows, rakes and bins and among other cleaning equipment to the seven clubs to capacitate them.

Town Clerk, Mr Adolf Gusha applauded the seven health clubs for demonstrating a high level of discipline in conducting their duties during street cleaning.

He warned the clubs against putting on political party regalia during the course of work to avoid unnecessary situations.

"We will not accept political party regalia when you do street cleaning. We are a local authority not a political party.

"Further, the law does prohibits council staff or its contractors to mix social work with politics. Maintain your discipline as health clubs and we will not turn a blind eye to your good works," Mr Gusha said.

He also expressed gratitude to other environmental health partners working with them including Zim-Ahead, the Environmental Management Agency (EMA), Care Zimbabwe and Oxfam for supporting the health clubs.