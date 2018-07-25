The Premier Soccer League board have resolved to send FC Platinum and Harare City as the country's representatives for the next edition of the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup.

CAF recently agreed to change the calendar for the Champions League and Confederation Cup matches to match the European schedule.

As from next year, the competitions will be starting in September, ending in May, but the next edition is starting in December this year and the final date for registration is October 15.

The local league, which still has 14 rounds of matches to play, can only declare a new champion at the end of the season which is set to be concluded in November.

Following the communication from the continent's football chiefs, ZIFA directed the PSL to furnish them with their representatives before the October 15 deadline.

The league last night confirmed it agreed FC Platinum and Harare City will represent the country in the next edition of the continental competitions.

"The PSL board of governors sat on the July 14 and agreed that, for this year, we are sending FC Platinum and Harare City as the country's representatives," said league spokesperson Kudzai Bare.

FC Platinum agreed to represent the country in the ongoing competition while Harare City, who earned their top-flight status following the disbanding of How Mine, refused to accept the offer.

"CAF informed us of the changes that this year's deadline of registration is October 15 for Champions League and Confederation Cup matches and we have also told PSL about the changes," ZIFA competitions and communications manager Xolisani Gwesela said.

"ZIFA does not decide who goes to the CAF Champions League or the CAF Confederation Cup, it is PSL that is responsible for that and we just send the names.

"As has been the case in the past, PSL will give us the teams and we will send them to CAF before the deadline which has always been the case."

The Zambians are also in the same predicament as their league is currently in Week 25 and the marathon ends in Week 38.