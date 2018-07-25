Malawi: Focus Intensifies Safety of Schools in Flood Prone Areas in Karonga

Karonga — Foundation for Community Support Services (Focus), a local non-governmental organization has embarked on construction of disability friendly pit- latrines to enhance inclusive education in nine schools within disaster prone areas in the Area of Paramount Chief Kyungu in Karonga District.

Director for Focus, Kossam Munthali Monday said his organization besides constructing the pit-latrines; it would facilitate planting of trees within the premises of the targeted schools.

"Trees are very important as they make roofs of building withstand strong winds and in one way or the other reduce the impact of floods on communities' livelihoods," he said, adding that the pit-latrines would contribute towards sanitation improvement in the schools.

He said the construction of disability pit-latrines would contribute towards government efforts on promoting inclusive education.

"Most public institutions such as schools do not have disability sanitary facilities and when disasters hit, the situation become more difficult for learners with disabilities to cope with, hence the intervention," Munthali stated.

Despite providing learners within the targeted schools with school bags has oriented learners and authorities on disaster risk reduction and safety.

Secretary for Mweneyumba Village Development Committee, Chimwemwe Munthali commended FOCUS for spearheading the interventions which would go a long way in creating conducive learning and teach atmosphere in the schools.