Namibia Wants to Learn From Jamaica's Sports Sector

NAMIBIA hopes to learn from Jamaica's sport administration as the country has developed world-renowned track athletes, Minister of Sport, Youth and National Services, Erastus Uutoni said on Monday.

Speaking during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding at State House between his ministry and Jamaica's Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Uutoni noted the importance of a country having a well set-up sport administration, which Namibia currently lacks.

"Sport development is highly needed in Namibia and young people expect more. We need to explore and learn from countries like Jamaica," said Uutoni.

He added that a number of Namibian sports women and men were sent to Jamaica in 2017 to gain necessary skills to enhance the country's sport sector.

At the same occasion, Jamaican line minister Olivia Grange said young people present a significant segment of the population and should be at the centre of sport activities.

"It is therefore important for government to invest in the sport industry," she said, adding that sport is an important tool in channelling anti-social behaviour and a tool to advocate for team spirit.

"Jamaica is pleased to guide Namibia with skills that will help to expand the sport sector," Grange said.