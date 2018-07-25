24 July 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia Wants to Learn From Jamaica's Sports Sector

Tagged:

Related Topics

NAMIBIA hopes to learn from Jamaica's sport administration as the country has developed world-renowned track athletes, Minister of Sport, Youth and National Services, Erastus Uutoni said on Monday.

Speaking during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding at State House between his ministry and Jamaica's Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Uutoni noted the importance of a country having a well set-up sport administration, which Namibia currently lacks.

"Sport development is highly needed in Namibia and young people expect more. We need to explore and learn from countries like Jamaica," said Uutoni.

He added that a number of Namibian sports women and men were sent to Jamaica in 2017 to gain necessary skills to enhance the country's sport sector.

At the same occasion, Jamaican line minister Olivia Grange said young people present a significant segment of the population and should be at the centre of sport activities.

"It is therefore important for government to invest in the sport industry," she said, adding that sport is an important tool in channelling anti-social behaviour and a tool to advocate for team spirit.

"Jamaica is pleased to guide Namibia with skills that will help to expand the sport sector," Grange said.

Namibia

Lawyer Gives Ultimatum for Suspended Police Chief's Reinstatement

Lawyer Sisa Namandje has written to the City of Windhoek to demand that his client suspended City Police Chief Abraham… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.