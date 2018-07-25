Africa: Namibia Steps Up Training for Africa Netball World Cup Qualifiers

24 July 2018

Namibia Steps Up Training for Africa Netball World Cup Qualifiers

NAMIBIA's senior national netball team will face Botswana, Kenya, Malawi, Uganda, Zimbabwe and host Zambia in the upcoming African Women Netball Championship qualifiers' tournament, which is also the World Cup qualifier.

The six-day championship will be hosted by the Netball Association of Zambia in Lusaka, Zambia from 13 to 18 August 2018.

With the fixtures for the competition released on Monday, Netball Namibia vice-president, Rebecca /Goagoses told Nampa they are still in the process of finalising their squad.

She said they will intensify their training ahead of the competition.

"It's not going to be easy in Zambia even though we managed to beat them and had a remarkable game against Zimbabwe during the second edition of the Debmarine Namibia Pent Series, because the platform will be different," /Goagoses, who is also responsible for marketing, sponsorship, public relations and competition at Netball Namibia, said.

She added that they have sourced a High Performance Board who are training the team on different aspects of fitness.

"We want to have a really fit team that will represent the country well," she said.

/Goagoses said the team has to work hard to improve its ranking.

"Our aim is to hopefully qualify for the World Cup and also improve on our ranking. We have worked hard to build a team for the past three years and it will be a waste of everybody's time if we stopped developing this team," she said.

Namibia returned to the International Netball Federation (INF) ranking in 2017 and is now ranked 28th out of the 35 countries ranked by the INF.

During the African Women Netball Championship, Namibia will play Uganda on 14 August, Kenya on 15 August, Zimbabwe on 16 August, Malawi on 17 August and both Botswana and Zambia on 18 August. - Nampa

