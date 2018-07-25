25 July 2018

Uganda: 22 Students Injured in Fight Over Guild Polls

By Polycap Kalokwera

At least 22 students of Unyama National Teachers College (NTC) in Gulu District were on Monday night injured during fierce fights sparked off by the suspension of guild presidential elections.

The guild elections had already started but were cancelled on the orders of the Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Maj Santos Okot Lapolo.

The RDC intervention came following a tip-off that students had planned to strike, protesting alleged meddling into the election by the college administrators. The latter were allegedly supporting one candidate against the other.

The election had attracted two candidates; Nelson Komakech and Yahaya Aisu Okiror, all first year students.

The outgoing guild president, Mr Stephen Lanek Opiyo, yesterday said the injured students were taken to Gulu Regional Referral Hospital.

"The distress following the suspension of the guild election, coupled with the administration interference in the election, influenced the students to fight among themselves," said Mr Opiyo.

He blamed the college administration for failing to maintain security at the facility yet there were early signs of strikes by students.

Mr Julius Bwambale, one of the injured students, who was also contesting for the position of campus affairs minister, said fellow students attacked him for being vocal on equitable representation of student leaders from all regions.

Injured students speak out

Mr Bwambale said he was only rescued after calling the Dean of Students.

Another student, Mr David Kokabanzeh, 22, who sustained knee injuries, said the students who beat him up were chanting sectarian slogans, claiming they did not want a student leader from another region.

The District Police Commander, Mr Emmanuel Mufundo, said the fights were sectarian, adding that investigations are underway. He said no arrest has yet been made.

The college deputy principal, Mr Charles Nyakito, could not be reached for a comment as his known phone number was not available by press time.

The administration and the district security committee have scheduled the elections for today.

