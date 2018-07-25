Ethiopia: EU Commends Ethiopia's Move Towards SDGs

Photo: UNDP

ADDIS ABABA- European Union Head of Delegation to Ethiopia said that the country is in the right path to achieve most of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, Ambassador Johan Borgstam stated that Ethiopia has undertaken successful measures to eradicate extreme poverty, reduce child and maternal mortality, achieve universal primary education, control malaria, HIV and AIDS; and other sexually transmitted diseases.

The Head, who noted that the target date for SDGs is 2030, expressed his belief that Ethiopia would meet most of the goals.

According to Ambassador Borgstam, the country has also made big leaps in improving the livelihoods of women and low-income groups, creating jobs and producing a significant number of young middle-income citizens.

He further indicated that Ethiopia's allocation of the bulk of its budget to education, infrastructure, health institutions and other activities that contribute to eradicating poverty is the main reason that helped the country being in the good shape to achieve some of the SDGs.

The improvements in bilateral relations with different countries and organizations and the commitment to spend loans and grants for the targeted purposes have helped boost the credibility of the country, the Head elaborated.

As a result, the assistance and loan the country has received from EU has been growing from year to year and the Union has decided to increase its support to Ethiopia considering the proper utilization of funds.

Ambassador Borgstam said the EU has been monitoring the utilization of funds by Ethiopia and proved that the funds have been spent for the intended purposes.

EU has been funding projects in natural conservation, agriculture, education and health and it has monitored the finance has been spent properly.

In addition to the proper utilization of funds, the nation's effort to alleviate poverty is another reason for EU to increase its support, the Ambassador underscored.

The EU and the 20-member states present in Addis Ababa are one of the biggest donors of the country, he said. "The total of the financial allocation to support the development of this country is estimated to be one billion dollars per year, represents a sizable share of the public development aid in Ethiopia."

The Ambassador also expressed his belief that Ethiopia's plan to become a middle-income economy by the year 2025 is high, if its economic growth continues at the present pace.

Germany, France, UK and Italy are among the leading EU countries in extending development assistance to Ethiopia.