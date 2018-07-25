Ethiopia: Construction Sector Needs Ethical Professionals

Following the economic boom of the nation several construction activities are expanding all over the country. Several buildings are being constructed in all corners of the nation. This is especially true in the capital city-Addis Ababa and other towns. Though the construction sector is witnessing progresses it is not free from challenges. The problem associated with professional ethics and respecting code of conducts is the basic problem.

Lately, Ministry of Construction had conducted its first national Construction Industry Symposium. On which seven researches were presented for discussion and problems that faced the construction sector were tabled.

Unethical behaviors of professional and corruption were raised as major obstacles to the sector. According to participants these two are serious problems not only for the progress of the sector but to the constitution and the people as well.

In his presentation, Ethiopia Construction Technology Mana- gement Professionals Association, Chairperson, Dr Engineer Webshet Zekale indicated that the contract between contractors, suppliers, and stakeholders has poor ethics relationship. He said that all construction activities are done based on contractual agreement between two parties. But these contracts will give an opportunity to unethical relationships.

According to him, in addition to the profession, all practitioners have to bind with ethical rules of the sector. In other word, a given professional is not serving himself or herself. They are serving the society. For this reason, they need to respect basic ethical standards of the sector.

For instance, when a given professional sign an agreement to construct a road with a certain agent, he has to realize that that particular road is going to serve the society not the agent that gave him the contract. That professional has to believe the road is going to be constructed to serve him as well.

For this reason the professional has to respect ethical standards and the rules of that particular country. As there are several rules and codes of conducts for every profession.

These codes of conducts and other rules have to be part of a particular profession.

The other most important thing to remember is that, whenever there are possible problems due to the courses of construction the professional has to be liable for those mistakes. What is more, they have to have insurance and be responsible for all possible mistakes. This will enforce the professional to be responsible for all his deeds.

Seconding the view of Dr Engineer Webshet, Ethiopian Civil Engineers Association representative Cherenet Mengeste, said that professionals need not only respect professional ethics after they join the sector. They have to learn basic professional ethics and codes of conducts at University. Graduates have be well equipped with basic standards.

As to him, absence of harmonies relationship with professionals has also its own challenge. The contractor and civil engineer needs to have common understanding on basic issues. They need to give value for the profession that giving value for personal interests. Legal gaps in the sector have their own contribution in this regard.

Engineer Cherent stressed that, associations have key role in this regard. He believes that when associations create strong link with universities and other stakeholders identified gaps can be narrowed. This is witnessed formerly. During their discussion participants have stressed for proper professionals for proper work.