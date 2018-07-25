Ethiopia: Widening Diaspora's Involvement

Since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to office in April, a number of political, social, and economic reforms are being undertaken in Ethiopia, and encouraging achievements are getting achieved. For instance, thousands of prisoners are freed, the political space has widened for opposition parties, and decision is made to privatize government's mega enterprises fully and/or partially.

Most importantly, the reconciliation between Ethiopia and Eritrea that closed the hostile chapter of the two decades long 'no war, no peace' situation between the countries, and opened a new chapter of relations between Ethiopia and Eritrea is one of the biggest successes which gets genuine appreciation within the continent and beyond.

As part of such moves, the Premier has also set plan to travel to USA and meet the large Ethiopian Diaspora community at the end of this month with the aim of boosting the involvement of Ethiopian Diaspora in the ongoing reforms and the country's development plans.

It is widely acknowledged that Diasporas are important agents to promote the social, political, economic development of a given country. Further than being source of remittance through sending money and be invaluable assets in terms of transforming knowledge, new skills and expertise, they have enormous potential to expand investment to their country of origin. They can also contribute their share in the nation building process.

Countries have been creating their own strategies and frameworks to intensify their Diasporas' engagements in order to mobilize financial and non financial resources, and thereby transform their economies. As a result, they have been able to meet their national demands, transform their economies, and improve the living standards of their people. In this regard, China and India are the best examples. These countries have been able to engage and cultivate their Diaspora community in their socio-economic landscape effectively.

Ethiopia has millions of Diasporas residing all over the world. Though the extent of their involvement is not at the expected level, the country has a number of success stories. For instance, in the past few decades Diasporas' involvement in GERD bond, investment and other similar development activities have been showing improvements. However, in relation to fully engaging their expertise, knowledge, and economic power, much more remains ahead.

Needless to say that Ethiopia has set ambitious development goals. Indisputably, this development aspiration can be realized by the country's own human capital (who are residing at home and abroad) and resources. However, this would not be an easy task. It is a job with a lot of challenges and problems. The Premier's visit to the US in this regard is timely and decisive to furthering Diaspora communities' involvements in investment, economic growth, and poverty reduction plan, going beyond the remittances they send to their relatives as a means of survival.

At the same time, it would also help diminish distrust and a sense of hostility between themselves and the government, and inculcate feelings of identity, which is expected to drive them to play positive roles on the ongoing endeavors and in the years to come.