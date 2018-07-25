Ethiopia: Chinese Investors to Establish Industry City

ADDIS ABABA- Investors from China's Xiangang province expressed interest in establishing an industrial city with the cost of 10 billion USD.

This comes after President Dr. Mulatu Teshome held a discussion with a 12 member Chinese business delegation on investment yesterday.

The President briefed the business delegation that Ethiopia's conducive business climate, and the government's commitment to render support for their endeavors makes the country an attractive investment destination.

The business delegation expressed their desire to get involved in Ethiopia's wider investment opportunities, while giving the manufacturing sector a priority.

It is said that the Chinese investors involved in the Eastern Industry Zone, who also hail from the same province of Xiangang and run more than 80 factories within the industry zone, have motivated them to invest in Ethiopia.

The President also hailed the the strong relation that exists between the two countries, and affirmed his government's commitment to give the necessary support to investors who aspire to invest in the country in the manner of the Eastern Industry Zone.

National Palace Protocol and Media Affairs Head Ashebir Getnet stated that the investment will create new jobs, as investors build a new companies in the country, it will create enormous opportunities. "This leads to an increase in income and more buying power to the people which in turn leads to economic boost."

In terms of manufacturing, the Eastern Industry Zone is a very huge and been playing a great role in Ethiopia as the 80 factories in this zone by employing large amount of people in the factories and facilitating technology and skill transfer, he added

It was learned that the investors have the desire to setup a 72.5 km long industry city that will link Dukem and Bishouftu city.