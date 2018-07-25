Ethiopia: Debub Global Officially Recognized As Ecx's 13th Bank Partner

ADDIS ABABA- Ethiopian Commodity Exchange Authority (ECX) yesterday presented a certificate of recognition to Debub Global Bank, making it the Authority's 13th bank partner.

On the occasion of the presentation of the certificate, ECX Director Engineer Orenalo Opiyo stated the Bank is incorporated into the Authority's payment system as it fulfills all the criteria it needed to. He added that the Bank's electronic system is capable enough for the information flow that will take place between the trading floor and the bank itself.

He said that some of the glitches that used to be seen in relation to the payment process have been heavily reduced as manual tasks are now carried out with the support of technology. In this regard, 10 out of the 12 banks that operate on the payment system with the Authority have fully automated their system, while the remaining two banks are working on it.

In addition to this, he indicated that efforts will be made to solve some of the issues in regards to the clearing and settlement team, who lacked the ample knowledge on the peculiar workings of the commodity exchange, and did not get the needed level support from the bank's information technology department.

Corporate Communication Manager of ECX Netsanet Tesfaye said that the modern shopping system makes the buyer safe and happy, while sellers used to lose their money before the system was setup. "We made the suppliers, exporters and farmers to participate in this system", he said before adding that 5500 bank accounts have been opened in the country's different banks in relation to this. "This bank system has been operational for 10 years now, and we did not face any glitch. We expect the same thing to continue happen'.

The volume of commodities the trading floor handle has shown 30 percent growth per year, which more than 6.25 million quintal by mid 2010.