Botswana: Youth Olympic Games 2022 Bid Gains Momentum

Gaborone — The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has this week closed Youth Olympic Games (YOG) 2022 bid dialogue to focus on candidature phase.

Four countries; Botswana, Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia are battling it out for the rights to host the prestigious showpiece.

Tunisia was recently reinstated after the IOC suspended the country for discriminating against Israeli Taekwondo athletes.

According to IOC website, in the dialogue phase, three visits were made by IOC experts to each country to gather information on motivations for hosting the event, potential masterplan and visit existing fields.

It says the visits involved preparing feasibility reports on existing indoor multi-purpose arenas, potential sites for outdoor festivals, temporary facilities and accommodation solutions.

Thereafter, candidature phase selection process document will be designed to select a host country.

The website further says parties will work with the IOC to demonstrate their commitment to deliver a YOG project that aligns with the IOC's vision for the Games. And then a second visit and working sessions will follow.

As to whether Botswana stands a good chance, Sunday Standard sport journalist, Botlhale Koothopile agrees in the affirmative despite that Senegal poses a serious threat.

He said Botswana was a peaceful and politically stable country and as such, visitors would be assured of a peaceful and enjoyable stay during the Games.

In a relaltively volatile continent, he said Botswana continued to enjoy a stable economic growth.

"From a poor country at independence, Botswana is now ranked as a middle income country, comparable to some European countries. This, coupled with a stable currency means visitors will not have to worry about unnecessary escalation in commodity prices, and therefore will not incur unnecessary expenditures to their budgets," he said.

He pointed out that of late, Botswana had emerged as a 'go to' destination for hosting sporting events adding that it had in the process invested in infrastructure, which makes it host events at a minimal costs.

"We have successfully hosted the Africa Youth Games in 2014 and the Netball World Youth Cup in 2017.

We have also hosted countless sporting events which were all successful," he said.

He further said Batswana were hospitable, which makes Botswana one of the safest countries in Africa.

Due to Botswana's racial, political and religious tolerance, he said visitors were assured of safety.

Source : BOPA