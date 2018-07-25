Kenya: Moses Kuria Excites Social Media With 'Priceless' Mashemeji Derby Photo

Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has yet again set tongues wagging on social media after posting a picture showing Kenyan diplomat Yvonne Khamati seated between his legs.

The priceless picture was taken during the Mashemeji derby between AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia over the weekend at Kasarani Stadium.

In the photo, a smiling Mr Kuria, garbed in a Gor Mahia replica jersey, appears to be enjoying the game just as such as Ms Khamati who is dressed in an AFC Leopards jersey.

What makes the photo more interesting is that the smiling Khamati is seated on the ground with her back leaning on the MP's thighs.

"Congratulations K'Ogallo for a well-deserved win against Ingwe. And congratulations to all fans for a great in-stadium environment devoid of any violence," wrote Mr Kuria on his Facebook timeline where he posted the photo.

REACTIONS

The photo piqued the curiosity of Netizens who flooded the controversial MP's timeline with numerous comments.

"Huyu kati ya miguu ni nani asking for other 900," posted Jemaima Samba.

"You deserve a new name ' Onyango Mosses Kuria '," wrote Tylen Marvin.

"Naona hapo mbele uko na awinja, handshake inateremka polepole," said Peter Mwai.

"Huyu amekaa katikati ya miguu ni yule alinunuliwa pikipiki au?" asked David Inamwagika.

"Unaota moto hapo chini," commented Nancy Olivia.

"No minji minji," said Stephen N Wainaina.