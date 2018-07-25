24 July 2018

Burundi Diaspora Week Kicks Off in Bujumbura

Bujumbura.
By Moses Havyarimana

President Pierre Nkurunziza on Tuesday launched the 2018 Burundi Diaspora Week in Bujumbura urging citizens living outside the country to contribute to development.

Now in it is third edition, the annual event seeks to strengthen social cohesion and unity.

"Burundians in diaspora should be the ambassadors of Burundi and also take part in developing projects in the country," President Nkurunziza said.

He added that because the youth have a great role to play, "we should consolidate the peace and stability we have".

In 2015, more than 400,000 Burundians fled after fighting broke out.

The government has been wooing them to return and invest in the country.

Japhet Legentil, the chairman of the association of Burundians in diaspora, said the week's events give returnees a chance to participate.

"Not only to contribute in the peace building process but the event also gives an opportunity to Burundians in diaspora to witness the investment opportunities in the country," Mr Legentil said.

Different activities are lined up in the four-day event that ends on Friday July 27. They include tradition and cultural events, marketing of products and services made by Burundians in diaspora and a countrywide tour.

Burundi

