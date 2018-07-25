Egypt: Mohamed Salah Nominated for FIFA Best Player Award

Photo: Liverpool

Mohamed Salah

Egypt and Liverpool's sensational striker Mohamed Salah has been nominated for the FIFA best men's player of last season. Congratulations to Salah on making the 10-man shortlist.

Salah scored 46 times for club and country during the 2017-18 season, helping Liverpool to the Champions League final in his spectacular debut season at Anfield. The Egyptian player joined Liverpool for £39 million from Roma, and was one of the team's best performers for the season. Salah won the PFA's Players' Player of the Year award for his remarkable exploits, the second African to win the award.

Salah, who is the reigning African footballer of the year, would be the first player from the continent to win the FIFA prize since Liberian striker George Weah won it in 1995. Salah is also the current winner of the BBC African Footballer of the Year award.

The 10-man shortlist for the coveted prize includes Portuguese maestro Cristiano Ronaldo, who has previously won the FIFA player of the year award five times, Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, and French striker Antoine Griezmann. Other stars on the list are Eden Hazard currently on Chelsea's books; English striker Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappé, the French star who had a memorable World Cup; Lionel Messi, Luka Modrić and Raphaël Varane.

FIFA says it will announce the final list of the three nominees in early September, with the awards ceremony set to take place in London on 24 September.

The winner will be chosen by a process involving stakeholders from across the world of football, including players, coaches, fans and media. The captains of all national teams will decide on 25% of the results , head coaches of all national teams will contribute 25% of the results, while a public fan ballot on FIFA.com will also contribute 25% of the results. A group of around 200 members of the international media will decide on 25% of the results.

Public voting opens is now open on FIFA.com and closes on 10 August 2018.