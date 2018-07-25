25 July 2018

Nigeria: Falz's Latest Video Is a Powerful Message On Rape, HIV and Suicide

By Socrates Mbamalu

The Nigerian rapper Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz published the video of 'Child of the World' on July 20, 2018. The video is taken from the third solo album by Falz titled 27. The music video addresses rape, HIV and suicide.

The last time Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz was on the news, he had unruffled some feathers with his video This Is Nigeria, a parody of Childish Gambino's This Is America. His latest video 'Child of the World' is a powerful story on rape and HIV.

The Nigerian rapper released the video of 'Child of the World' on July 20, 2018. The video is taken from the third solo album by Falz titled 27. Falz is one of the few mainstream Nigerian musicians pushing conscious music, and using his platform to highlight the current socio-economic situation of Nigeria.

'Child of the World' is the story about a girl called Sola who was brought up by a single mother after her father abandoned mother and daughter. Sola attended the University of Lagos and bagged a law degree, graduating with a first class. While waiting for law school she decided to be an intern for her uncle. Her uncle raped her, bringing more agony to Sola who resorted to sleeping around with sugar daddies until she tested positive to HIV. Suicide became an option for her.

For a country such as Nigeria where rape comes with stigma and blaming the victim, 'Child of the World' highlights a sensitive issue in the country with the message, "Rape is a wicked act that should NEVER be condoned. The victim is NEVER at fault! HIV/AIDS is not a death sentence." Due to the stigma surrounding rape, many rape cases are not reported, and neither have many been prosecuted.

The video starred Nigerian actor and filmmaker Toyin Abraham alongside former Big Brother Naija housemate Bamike 'Bam Bam' Olawunmi. Falz ended his video with the words, "SPEAK UP!" with a list of support services for sexual abuse in Nigeria, as well as helplines for suicide in Nigeria.

