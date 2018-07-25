Uganda: India's PM Modi Addresses Ugandan Parliament

Photo: Twitter /Yoweri Museveni

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the guard of honour at Uganda's Parliament.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is already at Parliament where he's expected to address Ugandan lawmakers today.

Mr Modi is accompanied by President Museveni.

Below are excerpts of Modi's address to Parliament;

We fought together to make development the foundation of global trade. Our doctors and teachers came to Africa not to just seek opportunities but for solidarity.

You have empowered women and made your nation more inclusive. Every time I come to Uganda, I am filled by its immense beauty, resources and rich heritage - Prime Minister Narendra Modi

At the sacred site in Jinja, where a statue of Gandhi stands, we will build a Gandhi Heritage Centre.

As we approach the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi, there can be no better homage than a Centre to remind us of Africa’s role in shaping his mission.

Modi says that India is proud to be Africa's partner and Uganda is central in this on the African continent. "We are happy to support Uganda in Agriculture, education, health and defence. We have a dependable partnership".

Modi says the story of India’s own freedom struggle is intimately linked to Africa. "It is not just the 21 years that Gandhiji spent in Africa, or the First Non- Cooperation Movement he led"