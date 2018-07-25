Nigeria: Dear President Buhari, Our Sports Minister Okay?

opinion

On Monday morning, Nigerians were relieved to see President Muhammadu Buhari intervene on the crisis affecting the smooth running of the Nigeria Football Federation. He ordered the restoration of the Executive Committee led by Amaju Pinnick back to office after the Chris Giwa group took over the secretariat for several weeks following an ex-parte order from the Federal High Court.

The President had, through a memo personally signed by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), on Friday, July 20, briefed the Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung, of the government's wish to run Nigeria football in line with FIFA Statutes and cautioned him against effecting one sided judgment on the dispute as well as making further public comments on the matter until the conclusion of the cases in court. The memo was copied the Inspector General of Police and the Director General of the State Security Service for action.

In the evening of same Monday, Dalung released a ministerial statement rejecting the directives of the President and the action of government in restoring sanity.

"As far as I am concerned," he said, "nothing has changed. There is no development after the Supreme Court ruling of April 27, 2018, and the Federal High Court Order of 5th June 2018. The President cannot go against the rule of law. The order issued by the court has not been vacated and the President cannot vacate a court order because there are clear cut processes of doing that."

He declared the action of government in this regard as "security excesses", saying he has initiated his own process "to work out a road map out of the quagmire."

While the dispute in Nigeria football has been embarrassing to Nigerians, as it presents us before the global community as disorderly, what is more disturbing is how Dalung's counter portrays the government of Nigeria as disorganised and without respectable leadership.

Is Dalung saying that, as a minister, he cannot take directives from the President? Is he suggesting that the Attorney General lied in saying that the directive was from the President? What does he mean by "security excesses"? Does it mean that the Police and State Security Services in Nigeria act without command? Does this whole scenario not portray the government as without unity of purpose, action and a commanding structure?

How can the Minister of Sports suggest that the Minister of Justice is wrong to have interpreted and adviced on a judicial issue? Who between them is more competent and officially recognized to advice on a legal matter which Dalung himself has described as a "quagmire"?

In relation to his grounds of rejecting the President's directive, fact is there is no judgment or order of the Supreme Court for Giwa to take over the NFF. What the Supreme Court ruled on, on April 27, was the objection of the NFF on the re-listing of the Giwa suit, and it only directed that the matter re-listed for retrial at the lower court. It therefore is a lie for Dalung to keep saying there is a Supreme Court judgment. If this was not so, there would have been no further need for the Giwa group to apply for an ex-parte order to temporarily take over the NFF which was granted on June 5 and which Dalung gleefully effected.

Even at that, the said ex-parte has lapsed and can no longer sustain Giwa in office. By insisting that the ex-parte order has not been vacated and that the President cannot vacate it, it is a wonder that Dalung who flaunts an LLB, LM and LLM in law does not know that by Order 26, Rule 12 of Federal High Court (Civil Procedures) Rules, 2009, "no order made on motion ex-parte shall last for more than fourteen days after the party or person affected by the order has applied for the order to be varied or discharged or last for another fourteen days after the application to vary or discharge it has been argued."

The procedure also provides that "if a motion to vary or discharge an ex-parte order is not taken within fourteen days of its being filed, the ex parte order shall lapse."

Ex-parte orders are not judgments. They are one-sided orders which serve only to save adverse effects in emergency situations, in which there really is none, in this case. Even though the order appears to have been surreptitiously obtained seeing that while it was granted on June 5, they were before the first instance judge of the Federal High Court the next day, July 6, and did not disclose it to him, just as they hid it from the public, perhaps to avoid FIFA embarrassing Nigeria with a ban during the period of the World Cup, when it was eventually disclosed, they duly applied on July 2 to vacate it. They got a date for July 10 but, upon return to court, the judge adjourned to September 25 on grounds that the court was on vacation. So, going by the rules, the order has died a natural death. Even at that, the Pinnick group have asked for the accelerated hearing of the application for its vacation reportedly scheduled for July 30, just to fulfill all righteousness. So, what is the desperation with Dalung?

Interestingly also, the directive by President Buhari did not say the matters cannot continue in court. The AG's memo titled "A plea for caution in implementing one-sided court orders... " only stressed the need to respect FIFA's position on the orders and recognised that the legal process should take its course, instructing that "the parties are to be advised to await the final determination of the suit without disturbing the status quo ante."

What then is Dalung flexing about? Is it for the love of dispute and anarchy as we have witnessed in his disorganization of many other sports federations under his supervision? As we speak, he has inflicted same manner of crisis in the Nigeria Basketball Federation. Ditto Taekwondo, Rugby and others. The same has happened in the National Youth Council under his ministry.

While we as Nigerians suffer the embarrassment of the continued distortions and disputes in our sports federations under Dalung, the latest challenge on the authority of our President to give direction on governance and the portrayal of our government as uncoordinated is terribly disturbing.

Isn't it a shame on the nation that while President Buhari has directed that we should respect FIFA's position, Minister Dalung says he is working out a different road map? Should he finally conclude the construct, will he force his position on FIFA and the government which has expressed wish to be aligned with FIFA? For even if the case is concluded in the courts, there is no guarantee that FIFA will accept anything contrary to its universal statutes. The only other option is to elect to get out of FIFA and join up with Micronesia islands, Kiribati and Corsica as non-FIFA nations.

Dear PMB, is our Sports Minister okay? Who is in charge, please? For how long are we to keep with this Dalung disorder?

*Edoreh is immediate past chairman of Lagos State Sportswriters Association of Nigeria (SWAN)