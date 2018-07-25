Africa: China Increased Ties With Rwanda Precedes Expansion Into Africa

Kigali — AS part of plans to grow its relations with Africa, China, the world's second-largest economy, has expanded its ties with Rwanda, one of Africa's most robust economies.

The global economic powerhouse has signed 15 bilateral pacts with the East African country when President Xi Jinping visited ahead of the trip to South Africa for the Brazil, Russia, India, and South Africa (BRICS) summit.

Jinping signed the agreements with Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame.

These cover cooperation in civil air transport, strengthening of the e-commerce, visa exemption for diplomatic, service passport holders, retail and manufacturing.

China further committed to additional agreements such as cultural and scientific operations that are aimed at reinforcing and stiffening the relations between the two countries.

Jinping assured Rwanda his government would support the eastern African country on geology surveys, the much anticipated expansion of Masaka hospital, financial aid for the construction of Huye-Kibeho road and the construction of Bugesera International Airport access road project.

It is anticipated the two-day state visit by Jinping would see Rwanda benefit on policing and human resource development with undisclosed financial aid package.

Kagame welcomed the Chinese president, praising the Asian powerhouse as being "friendly" to Africa.

He said China, in its relations with Africa, treated the continent "as an equal."

This, Kagame argued, was opposed to the world's leading economy, the United States of America, and the West allies who are viewed as dictatorial and setting conditions for any African nations to receive assistance.

Kagame, who is the African Union (AU) chairman, praised the Chinese's relations with the continent describing them as "a revolutionary posture in world affairs" and "more precious than money."

Rwanda has over the years immensely benefited from China through financial aid, infrastructure development, technical support and the training of local students in the fields of health, education and technology.

About 1 300 Rwandan students are studying in Chinese tertiary institutions, particularly in the areas of technology, innovation, health and engineering.

China has proved to be Rwanda's largest sources of foreign direct investments (FDI) with most of the proceeds coming to the country in the manufacturing and real estate sectors.

To date, Rwanda's imported goods and services from China are valued at Rwf205 billion (about US$234,3 million) while exports to China totalled Rwf4,3 billion in 2017 ($4,9 million).

Boasting a young and tech-savvy population, political stability and zero tolerance for corruption as well as dynamic economic growth, Rwanda is one of the fastest growing economies in Sub-Saharan Africa.

With economic growth of some 7 percent annually, it is leading in digitisation and urban development on the back of ambitious plans for smart mobility.

After his two-day state visit, Jinping arrived in South Africa on Monday.

Prior to visiting Rwanda, he visited Senegal. After the BRICS summit set for Wednesday and Thursday, the Chinese leader is also scheduled to visit Mauritius.

In 2017, the value of China-Africa trade amounted to US$170 billion, up 14,1 percent year on year.